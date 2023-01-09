Advanced search
France ready to back Pakistan in talks with creditors, says Macron

01/09/2023 | 04:03am EST
The United Nations and Pakistan co-host a climate resilience conference in Geneva

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris was ready to support Pakistan in its talks with financial institutions, as the country faces huge losses from recent floods.

France will continue to provide expertise and some financial support to the country, Macron said in a video address as Pakistan and the United Nations held a conference in Geneva aimed at marshalling support to rebuild the country.

The floods, blamed on climate change, dealt a severe blow to Pakistan's strained economy while displacing some 8 million people and killing at least 1,700. Rebuilding efforts are now estimated to cost more than $16 billion.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)


© Reuters 2023
