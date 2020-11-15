Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

France records 27,228 new COVID-19 cases, 302 more deaths

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/15/2020 | 02:35pm EST

* https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/

* Further 1,574 admitted to hospital with COVID-19 in 24 hours

* Total of 4,880 in intensive care units

* Macron: Next few days will be decisive

* French lockdown due to end Dec 1 but may be extended

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - France has registered 27,228 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a further 302 deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Sunday, although there were signs of a fall in the rate of new cases.

France has now recorded 1,981,827 confirmed COVID-19 cases in all, while 44,548 people have died from the virus - the seventh-highest death toll in the world.

Nevertheless, the data marked a slight decrease compared with the previous day's COVID-19 figures in terms of new confirmed cases and deaths.

France is in the middle of its second, national lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, following its March-May shutdown.

President Emmanuel Macron's government has set a Dec. 1 deadline for this lockdown, although the government has said it could extend it beyond that if it feels the numbers are not falling fast enough.

The government is coming under pressure from shops and businesses to loosen restrictions in time for the Christmas shopping period.

Macron has taken to Twitter to remind the public of basic health measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

"Our fight against the epidemic involves all of us and the next few days will be decisive," he wrote on Saturday. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Blandine Henault; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:07pROSTEKH GK : Rostec Increases Exports of Electronic Components Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
04:59pSTATISTICS NEW ZEALAND : Most Kiwis still doing well, but some struggling
PU
04:27pAER AUSTRALIAN ENERGY REGULATOR : AusNet Services submits transmission revenue proposal to the AER
PU
04:21pRisk of German recession this winter rises, still low - IMK institute
RE
03:54pBritish PM Johnson self-isolating after COVID-19 contact
RE
03:43pWashington state governor imposes sweeping restrictions amid COVID-19 surge
RE
03:30pUK's Johnson self-isolating after COVID-19 contact
RE
03:30pUk pm johnson is well and does not have any symptoms of covid-19 - downing street
RE
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Industrial Production, Retail Sales and Jobless Claims
DJ
02:39pUMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA : 52nd Annual Farmington Memorial Virtual Event
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia forms world's biggest trade bloc, a China-backed group excluding U.S.
2UK, Ireland say breakthrough needed in Brexit talks this week
3UAE widens 10-year residency 'golden' visa eligibility
4Italy's Nexi clinches all-share merger with Nordic rival Nets
5FACEBOOK INC : Parler Makes Play for Conservatives Mad at Facebook, Twitter -- 10th Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group