France 'resisting better' than other European economies -Le Maire

12/14/2022 | 02:39am EST
PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - France is "resisting better" than other European economies even though all European countries will face difficulties in the coming months, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

"The coming months will be difficult for all European economies. But France is proving to be an exception. France is resisting better than the others," Le Maire told C News TV.

Le Maire reaffirmed that inflation would stay at high levels in coming months before going down over the course of 2023. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
