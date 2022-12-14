France 'resisting better' than other European economies -Le Maire

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - France is "resisting better"
than other European economies even though all European countries
will face difficulties in the coming months, Finance Minister
Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.
"The coming months will be difficult for all European
economies. But France is proving to be an exception. France is
resisting better than the others," Le Maire told C News TV.
Le Maire reaffirmed that inflation would stay at high levels
in coming months before going down over the course of 2023.
