Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

France's CGT union calls Jan. 25 energy and mining sector strike

01/10/2022 | 10:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pylons of high-tension electricity power lines are seen during sunset outside Nantes

PARIS (Reuters) - One of France's leading unions, CGT, said on Monday that workers in the energy and mining sectors would strike from Jan. 25 for higher pay and pensions.

The union added that the action is expected to be part of a week of strikes over wages and employment because "only the fight pays".

It did not indicate how many workers would be involved, nor what production capacity, if any, would be affected. Strikes towards the end of 2021 took several gigawatts of nuclear and hydropower offline.

Three other workers' unions have already said they will strike on Jan. 27 to call for an increase in both public and private sector wages.

Multiple outages in recent weeks have already removed several gigawatts of supply capacity as France grapples with measures to limit surging electricity prices.

French power grid operator RTE said in December that French nuclear capacity in January was expected to be at its lowest level ever for this time of year.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Dominique Vidalon, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:27aU.S. wholesale inventories revised higher in November
RE
10:27aU.S. greenhouse gas emissions jumped 6.2% in 2021-report
RE
10:22aMexican auto production falls for fourth year running
RE
10:18aEU regulator could issue decision on Pfizer COVID-19 pill 'within weeks'
RE
10:18aMillion Indians get COVID vaccine boosters, hospitalisation low
RE
10:16aU.S. Senator Warren calls on Fed to release more ethics scandal information
RE
10:16aTake-Two to buy "FarmVille" maker Zynga for $11 billion in mobile gaming push
RE
10:14aFrance's CGT union calls Jan. 25 energy and mining sector strike
RE
10:11aTilray posts surprise profit on cost cuts, pledges more savings
RE
10:10aToronto index slips after spike in U.S. Treasury yields
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French tech company Atos issues new profit warning, causing its shares ..
2Stocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors
3Analysis-Shrink to fit: the year Big Oil starts to become Small Oil
4Djokovic back in practice after winning appeal to stay in Australia
5IMF says emerging economies must prepare for Fed policy tightening

HOT NEWS