Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

France's Constitutional Council approves Macron's vaccine pass

01/22/2022 | 09:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COVID-19 vaccine pass in Nice

PARIS (Reuters) - France's Constitutional Council on Friday approved - with conditions - the country's new COVID-19 vaccine pass, which will require people aged 16 and above to show proof of vaccination to enter public places like bars, restaurants and cinemas.

The new pass is part of President Emmanuel Macron's drive to make life difficult enough for the small minority of unvaccinated people that they are compelled to get COVID shots.

The Council's ruling paves the way for the vaccine pass to take effect on Jan. 24, replacing a health pass that showed proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or past infection.

The Council upheld the government's wish that anyone over 16 be required to show a vaccine pass as well as a provision in the legislation allowing for bar and restaurant managers to check a person's identification alongside the pass to curb the use of fakes or certificates belonging to a third party.

But it overturned a requirement that the old health pass be required to attend political rallies. Coming less than three months before an election, the Council said such a provision would impinge on people's freedom to share views and opinions.

The vaccine pass has brought new momentum to weekly street protests against COVID-related restrictions on public life.

Some people resisting the vaccine say they have been made to feel like second-class citizens by Macron.

France reported more than 425,000 coronavirus infections on Thursday and hospitals says the large majority of COVID patients in intensive care are unvaccinated.

(This story corrects to show Council overturned requirement a 'health pass', not 'vaccine pass', be required for political meetings)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by GV De Clercq, Richard Lough and Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:13aGermany cries foul over nuclear energy in EU's green investment rule book
RE
10:12aLebanon to start virtual talks with IMF next week
RE
10:09aPolitical advisers to hold four-way talks on Ukraine in Paris
RE
10:05aGerman government distances itself from navy chief's comments on Putin
RE
09:52aThich Nhat Hanh, poetic peace activist and master of mindfulness, dies at 95
RE
09:52aThich Nhat Hanh, poetic peace activist and master of mindfulness, dies at 95
RE
09:13aHong Kong warns of worsening COVID outbreak as leader defends hamster cull
RE
09:10aFrance's Constitutional Council approves Macron's vaccine pass
RE
09:08aGermany's Lufthansa is set to buy 40% stake in Alitalia's successor ITA - paper
RE
08:51aUK lawmaker says he will meet police over government 'blackmail' accusations
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500, Nasdaq post worst weeks since pandemic start as Netflix woes d..
2Intel's $20 billion Ohio factory could become world's largest chip plan..
3Amazon could face claims by U.S. agency over union supporter's firing
4Biden, Kishida agree to boost security, economic cooperation amid risin..
5Exclusive-Vodafone and Iliad in talks to combine Italian units - source..

HOT NEWS