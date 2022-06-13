France's Cristal Union lures farmers to secure sugar beet supplies

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - French sugar and ethanol maker
Cristal Union promised farmers high prices for their 2023 sugar
beet harvest in a bid to secure supplies at a time when the crop
is less attractive, confident it can pass rising costs and
higher prices to clients.
The cooperative group, France's second-largest sugar
producer, posted a net profit of 97 million euros ($102 million)
in the 2021/22 financial year ending on Jan. 31, up from 69
million euros a year earlier. Sales revenue was up 6.4% at 1.8
billion euros, helped by high sugar and ethanol prices.
"The year 2022/23 should also be very good. The first
quarter was already excellent and we managed to pass on the rise
in price and costs to our consumers," Cristal Union Director
General Xavier Astolfi said in an interview following a news
conference to discuss its results.
Astolfi provided an objective to pay 40 euros per tonne of
sugar beet for the 2023 harvest, up from 29.37 euros in 2021 and
35 euros promised for the 2022 crop sown earlier this year that
will be harvested in the fall.
Farmers needed to benefit from higher sugar and ethanol
prices and be compensated for surging costs, including soaring
fertilizer prices due to the war in Ukraine.
However, some uncertainty remained, notably on gas prices
and supplies. Sugar mills are high gas-consuming factories.
After a 10% fall in area sown with sugar beet in the past
five years, Cristal Union expects the area to stabilise as the
higher price offered would prevent farmers from turning to
grains, which saw their prices skyrocket, and being discouraged
by diseases that ravaged crops in recent years.
Competitor Tereos, which declined to give a price for the
next sugar beet harvests, anticipates a 10% fall in area by 2024
and cutting some capacity, possibly through the closure of a
factory.
