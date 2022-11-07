France's Le Maire: U.S. Inflation Reduction Act law is major threat to EU companies

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno
Le Maire said on Monday that the United States' new Inflation
Reduction Act (IRA) law was a major threat to European companies
and that the EU had to stand firm against it.
"We must clearly tell our U.S. partners that it is a major
problem for us. It is not acceptable. It could create a major
shock on European industry," Le Maire told BFM TV.
European industries fear that the bill, which gives tax
credit for each eligible component produced in a U.S. factory,
would take away potential investment from the continent.
The IRA, which was signed into law in August, also provides
a tax credit of 30% of the cost of new or upgraded factories
that build renewable energy components.
