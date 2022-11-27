Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

France's Le Maire: We went too far in use of consulting firms

11/27/2022 | 09:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government made excessive use of consultancy firms in the past and is now striving to correct that, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday.

Emmanuel Macron's government has come under pressure in recent months for being too dependent on consultancy groups.

Financial prosecutors said earlier this week they were investigating his election campaign as part of a wider probe into consultancy firm McKinsey and its links to the president.

"We went too far. For years, this government and previous governments relied too much on consultancy firms. It drifted. This was corrected by the Prime Minister's instruction that all ministries cut by 15% the use of consultancy firms," Le Maire told France 3 television.

Between the first half of 2021 and the first half of 2022, the Finance Ministry had for instance managed to cut by 34% its use of consultancy firms, he added.

Le Maire did not comment on news France's national financial prosecutor's office had widened the scope of an existing probe into alleged tax fraud by consultancy group McKinsey to include the role of consultancy groups in the 2017 and 2022 election races.

Macron on Friday said his 2017 campaign finances were checked and cleared by judges in his first public comments on the probe.

A report by the French Senate in March 2022 had notably pointed out that the government was "dependent" on consulting firms such as McKinsey.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
11:09aTennis-Canada beat Australia to claim first Davis Cup title
RE
10:56aClashes in Shanghai as COVID protests flare across China
RE
10:50aLandslide kills at least three on Italy's island of Ischia
RE
10:27aUkraine nuclear boss says he sees signs Russia may leave occupied plant
RE
10:22aTwitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of "everything app"
RE
10:22aTwitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of "everything app"
RE
10:14aCanadian banks count on loan growth as stormy markets dent profits
RE
10:04aNigeria's Lagos shortlists Mota-Engil, Chinese ventures for $2.5 billion bridge
RE
10:04aCuba wins China debt relief, new funds
RE
10:03aPrague Christmas market returns after COVID but with fewer lights
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Malaysia PM Anwar eyes targeted subsidies for low-income groups
2Cuba wins China debt relief, new funds
3Twitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of ..
4Niece of Iran's Supreme Leader urges world to cut ties with Tehran over..
5Gazprom to ship 42.6 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday

HOT NEWS