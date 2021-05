PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - The French economy will return to its pre-COVID 19 economic levels by the first half of 2022, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

Le Maire also told France Info radio he was sticking to his forecast of 5% Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for 2021 for France.

