France's Le Maire: still sees 2021 French economic growth at 5%

PARIS, July 8 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le
Maire on Thursday said he still targeted economic growth of 5%
this year and urged the French people to get a COVID-19 jab,
saying he would not want a worsening COVID situation to derail
France's economic recovery.
"We have an excellent economic situation and a worrying
health situation. I would not want the health situation to
compromise the economic situation," Le Maire told BFM TV.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon;
Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)