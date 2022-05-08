Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

France's Le Pen still hopes to unsettle Macron in legislative elections

05/08/2022 | 05:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2022 French presidential election

PARIS (Reuters) - French far-right politician Marine Le Pen returned to the electoral fray on Sunday, announcing herself as a candidate in the parliamentary elections in June after weeks of silence since she lost the presidential vote to Emmanuel Macron last month.

"I hope that we will have a strong presence in parliament to lead, once again, the fight against the social policies that Emmanuel Macron wants to put in place," she said, adding she would run for re-election in her northern constituency of Pas-de-Calais.

Le Pen was speaking on a visit to the town of Hénin-Beaumont marking Victory Day - the anniversary of the Allies' victory in 1945 over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Le Pen, defeated by Macron in the April 24 runoff election, pitched herself as the centrist president's main opponent and took aim at hard-left politician Jean-Luc Melenchon.

Melenchon, who came third in the first round of the presidential election, is leading a coalition of left-wing parties that hope to deprive Macron of a majority in parliament. That alliance launched its campaign on Saturday.

"The reality is that Jean-Luc Melenchon helped get Emmanuel Macron elected, so that completely discredits his ability to position himself as an opponent," Le Pen said, highlighting her disagreement with the left-wing politician on immigration and law and order issues.

Le Pen's party, the National Rally (RN), currently holds only seven seats in the National Assembly, or lower house of parliament. The party, which has sought in recent years to soften its image, will not form an alliance with far-right pundit-turned-presidential candidate Eric Zemmour and his party Reconquete.

Macron, sworn in for a second term on Saturday, will preside over Sunday's main Victory Day event at the Place de L'Etoile in Paris.

(Reporting by Layli Foroudi; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:58aMumbai mosques turn volume down on call to prayer after Hindu's demands
RE
06:52aMumbai mosques turn volume down on call to prayer after Hindu's demands
RE
06:39aGerman parliament president arrives in Kyiv
RE
06:22aRussian climber dies at camp on Mount Everest, Nepali official says
RE
06:19aGermany's conservatives on track to win vote in northern state
RE
06:13aRussian climber dies at camp on Mount Everest, Nepali official says
RE
06:08aPhilippines on high alert as all systems go for election
RE
06:07aExplainer-How the U.S. could tighten sanctions on Russia
RE
05:59aPhilippines on high alert as all systems go for election
RE
05:58aFrance's Le Pen still hopes to unsettle Macron in legislative elections
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global scramble for metals thrusts Africa into mining spotlight
2Capco Says Co And Shaftesbury Confirm They Are In Advanced Discussions ..
3Chile constitutional assembly does not okay expanded state mining right..
4Hisense Celebrates Mother's Day, Making Every Moment Incredible through..
5Germany's conservatives on track to win vote in northern state

HOT NEWS