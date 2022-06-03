France's Macron: Purchasing power, energy bills will be voted by parliament from this summer

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - Two of French President Emmanuel
Macron's top-priority policy bills, one on protecting the
purchasing power of French citizens and the other aimed at
simplifying emergency energy policy measures, will be voted in
parliament "from this summer," the president said in an
interview published on Friday.
In the joint interview with several regional newspapers,
Macron also reiterated his plan to implement his pensions
reform, which includes the controversial measure of raising the
retirement age to 65, by the summer of 2023.
