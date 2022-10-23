France's Macron and Italy's new PM Meloni held talks on Sunday

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel
Macron and new Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held talks
in Rome on Sunday in the first, though informal, meeting between
the two political leaders.
Macron, who's currently on an official visit to Italy, in a
post on Twitter in Italian after the meeting, said the two
countries had to continue to work together, "with dialog and
ambition."
Macron and Meloni discussed current European issues
including the need to provide quick and common answers to
increased energy prices, support for Ukraine and the management
of migrant flows, Italy's prime minister's office said in a
statement.
Meloni, Italy's first woman prime minister, formally
took over from Mario Draghi as head of government earlier on
Sunday after she and her new cabinet team were officially
sworn
in on Saturday in Rome, giving the country its most
right-wing government since World War Two.
Meloni's Brothers of Italy party has neo-fascist roots, but
she sought to project a moderate image during the election
campaign, dropping previous anti-EU rhetoric and pledging to
keep Italy at the heart of European and Western institutions.
European Commission leaders in Brussels sent her messages of
congratulations on Saturday.
Macron, who on Sunday attended a conference in Rome aimed at
seeking ways to promote world peace, will meet Pope Francis on
Monday.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Elizabeth Pineau and Sophie
Louet in Paris and Giulio Piovaccari in Milan; Editing by Edmund
Blair, Jan Harvey and Mark Porter)