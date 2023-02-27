Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
France's Macron calls Wagner Group 'life insurance of failing regimes' in Africa

02/27/2023 | 12:21pm EST
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he gives a speech to ouline France's revamped strategy for Africa ahead of his visit in Central Africa, in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday described the Russian mercenary Wagner Group as the "life insurance of failing regimes in Africa", in comments made before he visits the continent.

He said that African nations would eventually stop turning to the Wagner Group as they would see that it only sows misery.

(Reporting by Michel Rose, Layli Foroudi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2023
HOT NEWS