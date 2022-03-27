France's Macron calls for restraint in words and actions regarding Ukraine conflict

PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron
called for restraint in both words and actions in dealing with
the Ukraine conflict, after U.S. President Joe Biden described
Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "butcher" and said he
should not remain in power.
"I wouldn't use this type of wording because I continue to
hold discussions with President Putin," Macron said on France 3
TV channel.
Biden, speaking in Warsaw, had said that Putin "cannot
remain in power". A White House official later said Biden's
remarks did not represent a shift in Washington's policy and
were meant to prepare the world's democracies for an extended
conflict, not back regime change in Russia.
"We want to stop the war that Russia has launched in Ukraine
without escalation -- that's the objective," Macron said on
France 3 TV, noting the objective was to obtain a cease fire and
the withdrawal of troops through diplomatic means.
"If this is what we want to do, we should not escalate
things -- neither with words nor actions," he said.
The French president on Friday had said he was seeking to
hold more talks with President Putin in the coming days
regarding the situation in Ukraine as well as an initiative to
help people leave the besieged city of Mariupol.
President Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on what he
calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise and
"denazify" Ukraine. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an
unprovoked war of aggression.
Far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said
she backed Macron's approach.
"Obviously, those are words that add oil to the fire," she
said, when asked about Biden's comment.
"The fact that the president of the Republic is not entering
into this escalation is a good thing," she said, speaking on
France 3 in a pre-recorded interview that was broadcast on
Sunday.
