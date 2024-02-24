STORY: Facing dozens of police officers inside the trade fair, the farmers were shouting and booing, calling for the resignation of Macron and using expletives aimed at the French leader.

The French president said he would convene farmers' union representatives and other stakeholders of the sector at the Elysee palace in three weeks after he canceled a debate he wanted to hold at the fair with farmers, food processors and retailers.

An impromptu heated discussion between Macron and demonstrators was being broadcast live on French news channels.

"You need to show something strong for us to trust you," one farmer told Macron.

The Paris farm show - a major event in France, attracting around 600,000 visitors over nine days - is a political fixture, where presidents and their opponents are expected to engage with the public under intense media scrutiny.

Farmers' protests which have spread across Europe, have stoked concerns in France and beyond about their political fallout, given they represent a growing constituency for the far right, expected to make gains in European Parliament elections in June.