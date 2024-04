STORY: Date: April 4, 2024

French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurates the Olympic Aquatics Centre

Location: Saint-Denis, France

(Emmanuel Macron, French President)

"This center is in line with what we want, it matches our ambitions and will change people's lives. It will first enable us to take part in our Olympic and Paralympic Games."

Organizers say the 5,000-seat venue is low-carbon and all the building materials are bio-based

More than 4,000 solar panels on the roof will help heat the pool water up to 27°C (80°F)