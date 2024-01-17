STORY: French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday promised to breathe new life into his second term-- vowing to 'break taboos' with a raft of measures despite his unpopularity and contested reforms.

That came in a rare and lengthy news conference, where Macron focused on everyday worries: schools, health care, and the cost of living.

Without giving details, Macron also talked about tax cuts for the middle class.

"Deep down, there is a blind spot in France, which means many of our compatriots earn too much to get help but not enough to live well. It's the popular France, the middle class France, the France that says, 'when you offer something, it's never for me.'"

It seemed to be a nod to discontent over surging living costs in France that have seriously hit his popularity, as well as his prospects in the European Commission elections in June.

His party badly trails behind Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally.

In his Tuesday presser, Macron blasted them as the party of "easy anger".

Though the president is constrained by a lack of a majority in parliament, he said he would ask his government to launch more liberal reforms to boost the economy.

"Produce more, innovate more, go faster. This, and independence via work and production, can be done, because more French people will be in the work force."

Macron also announced several measures for parents and children, including regulating their screen time, without specifying how it would be done.

And, that parental leave would be shorter than it is now but better paid.

His appointment last week of 34-year-old Gabriel Attal as France's youngest ever prime minister, had signaled the president's desire to move forward, and also win back disgruntled voters tempted by Le Pen's far-right party.