France's Macron says 2023 will be the year of pension reform

PARIS, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The coming year will be one of
much-delayed pension reform, President Emmanuel Macron told the
French in a New Year's Eve speech on Saturday.
"We need to work longer," he said in a televised speech,
adding that the reform will be implemented by the end of the
summer.
Macron also urged the French to continue with energy
savings, saying this was one of the ways the country would avoid
electricity cuts, as the war drags on in Ukraine.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Hugh Lawson)