France's Macron says G7 is not hostile towards China

CARBIS BAY, England, June 13 (Reuters) - The G7 group of
nations may have its differences with China over issues such as
forced labour and human rights, but it is not a club that is
hostile to the Asian economic powerhouse, French President
Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.
"China is an economic rival from whom we expect the full
respect of (international trade) rules," Macron told a news
conference at the end of a summit of G7 leaders in Britain.
(Reporting by Michel Rose
Editing by Richard Lough
Editing by David Goodman
)