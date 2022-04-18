Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

France's Macron says dialogue with Putin stalled after mass killings discovered in Ukraine

04/18/2022 | 02:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
French President Macron, candidate for the re-election, campaigns in Marseille

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that his dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin has stalled after mass killings were discovered in Ukraine.

"Since the massacres we have discovered in Bucha and in other towns, the war has taken a different turn, so I did not speak to him again directly since, but I don't rule out doing so in the future", Macron told France 5 television.

Russia has called the accusations its forces executed civilians in Bucha while occupying the town a "monstrous forgery" aimed at denigrating the Russian army.

Asked why he had not followed the example of other European leaders and travelled to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, Macron said that a show of support by itself was not needed after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

"I will go back to Kyiv, but I will go there to bring something useful with me... because it's obvious that I don't need to travel there to show this support," Macron said, adding that he had spoken around 40 times since the start of the war to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"If I go to Kyiv, it will be to make a difference," he said.

The Kremlin says it launched a "special military operation" to demilitarize and "liberate" Ukraine from nationalist extremists. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:10pWall Street seesaws as bond yields jumps on growth concerns
RE
03:06pU.S. CDC lifts COVID 'Do Not Travel' recommendations on about 90 countries
RE
03:03pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 7.12% to Settle at $7.8200 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:56pIsrael downs Gaza rocket, admonishes Jordan as Jerusalem tensions simmer
RE
02:49pU.S. CDC lifts COVID 'Do Not Travel' recommendations on about 90 countries
RE
02:48pU.S. charges ex-Brazilian CFO with planting false Berkshire Hathaway story
RE
02:44pUkraine says civilians killed in Lviv, new Russia push seen in east
RE
02:41pFrance's Macron says dialogue with Putin stalled after mass killings discovered in Ukraine
RE
02:30pFaced with criticism, Le Pen allies tone down rhetoric on hijab ban
RE
02:28pFaced with criticism, Le Pen allies tone down rhetoric on hijab ban
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St flips into positive territory, BofA gains on strong earnings
2Infosys shares fall 9% as profit miss stokes growth normalisation fears
3Bank of America executives bullish after profit beat
4Russia flags further rate cut, more budget spending
5Rouble firms past 79 vs dollar, stocks down

HOT NEWS