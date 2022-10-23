France's Macron to hold talks with new Italian PM Meloni on Sunday

Meloni was sworn in as Italy's first woman prime minister on Saturday alongside her cabinet team, giving the country its most right-wing government since World War Two.

Meloni's party has neo-fascist roots, but she sought to project a moderate image during the election campaign, dropping previous anti-EU rhetoric and pledging to keep Italy at the heart of European and western institutions.

European Commission leaders in Brussels sent her messages of congratulations on Saturday.

