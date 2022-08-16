Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

France's Macron: underlined to Ukraine's Zelenskiy concerns over nuclear risks

08/16/2022 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Macron, Scholz and Draghi meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron underlined to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy his concerns over risks to the country's nuclear facilities, during a phone call between the two leaders on Tuesday, said the French presidency.

Macron added that he backed a proposal by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) watchdog for a mission to be sent to Ukraine to examine the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Attention has focused in recent days on shelling in the vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine. Both sides have blamed each other for risks to Europe's largest nuclear facility, which Russia has seized although Ukrainian technicians operate it.

Zelenskiy had earlier said that he had discussed "Russia's nuclear terrorism" at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine during a call on Tuesday with Macron.

(Reporting by Michel Rose and Tassilo Hummel, editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENERGY S.P.A. -0.37% 2.66 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.76% 61.3 Delayed Quote.-17.93%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:20aSri Lanka will not extend emergency as protests tail off
RE
11:18aOil prices extend losses, brent, wti fall over $2/bbl to session…
RE
11:18aCaribbean nations should push for climate finance at COP27, Bahamas PM says
RE
11:17aKenya's Odinga says presidential election result a 'travesty'
RE
11:09aScholz wants quick workaround with EU on German gas levy tax
RE
11:08aFRANCE'S MACRON : underlined to Ukraine's Zelenskiy concerns over nuclear risks
RE
11:04aGermany's Scholz rejects word 'apartheid' to describe Middle East conflict
RE
11:02aIran identifies its first case of monkeypox - Fars
RE
11:02aU.S. forgives $3.9 billion in federal loans for ITT Tech students
RE
10:55aDutch government to decide on filling Norg gas storage above current 80%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TKH N : INTERIM RESULTS 2022
2Walmart expects smaller profit drop as discounts drive demand
3Sonova revises FY 2022/23 outlook due to subdued market  and ongoing in..
4Analysis-Trapped cash mangles China's policy plans
5Analysis-Ben & Jerry's Unilever fight shows risks of ceding control

HOT NEWS