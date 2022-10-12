Advanced search
France's Macron urges oil firms, unions to strike deal or face requisitions

10/12/2022 | 08:16pm BST
FILE PHOTO: Leaders of EU and neighbouring countries meet in Prague

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday it was up to oil companies and their trade unions to reach a deal and put an end to weeks of strikes that have caused severe disruptions in France.

However, he said the government might resort to further requisitions after ordering workers back to work at one site on Wednesday if no solution is found "within the next hours".

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; writing by Michel Rose)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.26% 92.52 Delayed Quote.22.97%
WTI -1.60% 87.232 Delayed Quote.17.63%
