Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

France's Marine Le Pen votes in presidential poll

04/24/2022 | 06:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The election will decide whether pro-European Union, centrist President Emmanuel Macron keeps his job or is unseated by far-right eurosceptic Le Pen in what would amount to a political earthquake.

Opinion polls in recent days gave Macron a solid and slightly growing lead as analysts said Le Pen - despite her efforts to soften her image and tone down some of her National Rally party's policies - remained unpalatable for many.

But a surprise Le Pen victory cannot entirely be ruled out, given the high numbers of voters who were undecided or not sure if they would vote at all in the runoff presidential vote.

If Le Pen does win, it would likely carry the same sense of stunning political upheaval as the British vote to leave the European Union or the U.S. election of Donald Trump in 2016.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:33aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
08:30aSearch continues as 10 people from missing Japanese boat confirmed dead
RE
08:30aSearch continues as 10 people from missing Japanese boat confirmed dead
RE
08:30aUkrainian presidential adviser says Russian forces trying to storm Azovstal plant
RE
08:22aPope calls for Orthodox Easter truce in Ukraine war
RE
08:18aTop U.S. officials to visit Kyiv amid call for heavy arms, Ukraine says
RE
08:18aTop U.S. officials to visit Kyiv amid call for heavy arms, Ukraine says
RE
08:11aShanghai fences up COVID-hit areas, fuelling fresh outcry
RE
08:11aShanghai fences up COVID-hit areas, fuelling fresh outcry
RE
08:10aUkrainian refugees dream of home in Orthodox Easter celebrations
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Softbank-backed Ola Electric to recall 1,441 e-scooters
2Some Chinese state banks will cut deposit rates on Monday - sources
3Norway's sovereign fund will vote to support Bayer management
4Alibaba's Freshippo adds more couriers, still unable to meet Shanghai d..
5Explosion at Nigerian illegal oil refinery kills over 100

HOT NEWS