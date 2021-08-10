Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

France's Martinique island imposes tougher COVID-19 lockdown

08/10/2021 | 04:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - France's overseas territory of Martinique will enter a tougher lockdown for three weeks from Tuesday to tackle a COVID-19 outbreak on the West Indian island, a local government official said on Twitter.

Authorities in Martinique also advised tourists to leave the island.

Martinique had already imposed an evening curfew but the tougher lockdown, set to start from 7 p.m., will shutter shops selling items that are not essential, close beaches and clamp down on people's movements.

The French health ministry said 240 health workers would on Tuesday fly to Martinique and another overseas territory, Guadeloupe, to reinforce local staff as COVID-19 infections overwhelm hospitals on the two Caribbean islands.

Health minister Olivier Veran, who has appealed for volunteer doctors and nurses, will travel to the territories at the end of this week, the ministry also said in a statement.

Guadeloupe and France's island of La Reunion in the Indian Ocean have also imposed curbs against the virus.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:14aOil recovers from three-week low amid surge in Delta variant in Asia
RE
05:05aStocks rise on China boost, most currencies firm
RE
05:01aLG Elec cuts Q2 operating profit by 21% after GM Bolt EV recall
RE
04:54aIndonesia retail sales growth slows in June, survey says
RE
04:51aFTSE 100 Trades Broadly Flat as Miners, -2-
DJ
04:51aFTSE 100 Trades Broadly Flat as Miners, Financials Fall
DJ
04:50aStocks edge up, dollar buoyant on Fed taper talk
RE
04:49aEurope's record streak keeps rolling as investors cheer strong earnings
RE
04:49aFTSE : 100 slips as virus fears outweigh gains in travel stocks
RE
04:47aStocks edge up, dollar buoyant on Fed taper talk
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Bitcoin, cryptos post 5th straight week of outfl..
2Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
3SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : SOFTBANK : Vision Fund posts $2 billion profit, share weakness casts shadow
4TORM PLC : TORM : Second Quarter and Half-Year Report 2021
5AMC posts upbeat results as people return to theaters

HOT NEWS