France's Martinique island imposes tougher COVID-19 lockdown

PARIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - France's overseas territory of
Martinique will enter a tougher lockdown for three weeks from
Tuesday to tackle a COVID-19 outbreak on the West Indian island,
a local government official said on Twitter.
Authorities in Martinique also advised tourists to leave the
island.
Martinique had already imposed an evening curfew but the
tougher lockdown, set to start from 7 p.m., will shutter shops
selling items that are not essential, close beaches and clamp
down on people's movements.
The French health ministry said 240 health workers would on
Tuesday fly to Martinique and another overseas territory,
Guadeloupe, to reinforce local staff as COVID-19 infections
overwhelm hospitals on the two Caribbean islands.
Health minister Olivier Veran, who has appealed for
volunteer doctors and nurses, will travel to the territories at
the end of this week, the ministry also said in a statement.
Guadeloupe and France's island of La Reunion in the Indian
Ocean have also imposed curbs against the virus.
