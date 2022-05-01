France's May Day marked with protest and vandalism
05/01/2022 | 12:09pm EDT
STORY: Most rallies were peaceful, but in Paris police intervened after black-clad "Black Bloc" anarchists tried to erect a barricade in a street near La Republique Square, police said. A number of businesses were also ransacked and their windows broken.
About 250 rallies were organized in Paris and other cities including Lille, Nantes, Toulouse and Marseille.
In the French capital, trade unionists were joined by political figures - mostly from the left - and climate activists.