Paulin also said OVHcloud expected to make its stock market debut by the end of the year, but did not give a more precise timetable.

"We have made three acquisitions this year. Why not continue to make a few well-targeted acquisitions?" he told BFM Business.

($1 = 0.8524 euros)

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)