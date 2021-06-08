Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

France's Renault charged with deception over dieselgate probe

06/08/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of carmaker Renault is pictured at a dealership in France

PARIS (Reuters) -French carmaker Renault said on Tuesday that a French court had charged the company with deception over a diesel emissions probe launched in 2017, focused on some of its older vehicles and suspected test manipulations.

Several carmarkers in Europe have come under scrutiny since the Volkswagen "dieselgate" scandal which erupted in 2015 over test-cheating in the United States, at a time when regulators are becoming ever tougher on pollution standards.

Renault denied any wrongdoing.

"Renault denies having committed any crime, and reiterates that its vehicles are not my any measure equipped with systems that would enable it to cheat in emissions testing," the group said in a statement.

"All Renault vehicles have always been approved in accordance with applicable laws and regulations."

The charges come just as Renault attempts a turnaround under Chief Executive Luca de Meo, who took over last July.

The group is looking to stay competitive in areas such as electric vehicles, with investments in this area, and wants to focus on its most profitable models, following losses last year.

Renault's engineering boss Gilles Le Borgne told reporters it was not clear how many of the group's cars were potentially affected by the probe.

Volkswagen admitted in 2015 that it had rigged engine software with "defeat devices" to cheat U.S. diesel tests, a scandal that has cost the group more than 32 billion euros in fines, refits and legal costs since and reverberated across the industry.

French prosecutors looking into Renault since 2017 - and who also opened a probe into Peugeot maker PSA, now part of Stellantis - had found that some of its cars produced on-the-road nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions more than 10 times above regulatory limits for some models, according to reports of the investigation from 2019.

Le Borgne said that the anti-pollution technology known as the "NOx trap" in use at the time in cars had known limitations, and only worked in an optimal manner at low speeds.

"The limits of these anti-pollution systems were linked to the security of our clients and to their own technological and chemicophysical limitations," he said on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.8211 euros)

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Matthieu Protard and Sarah White; Editing by Christian Lowe, Angus MacSwan and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.13% 17.42 Real-time Quote.0.00%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -2.20% 233.55 Delayed Quote.56.67%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:32pU.s. and eu to end for good trump’s $18 billion tariff fight - bloomberg
RE
02:32pWall Street languid as "meme stock" frenzy hogs spotlight
RE
02:31pSOCIETE GENERALE  : Gold falls on stronger dollar ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
02:22pFrance's Renault charged with deception over dieselgate probe
RE
02:16pMacron's government again mulls raising legal retirement age -sources
RE
02:14pVODAFONE  : Kenyan president urges Ethiopia to open up mobile money market
RE
02:11pBANCO DE LA REPUBLICA DE COLOMBIA  : Purchases / Sales of TES, Foreign Exchange, and TES Portfolio Holdings by Banco de la República
PU
02:10pBRF S A  : Brazil farmers threaten to stop fattening chicks for BRF
RE
01:57pExclusive-Apple, Chinese manufacturers in talks on U.S. car battery factory -sources
RE
01:47pArk wood says investor rotation to u.s. growth stocks is "probably close at hand"
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. approval of Biogen Alzheimer's drug sends shares soaring, hailed as 'big day" for patients
2Wealth manager Ruffer exited $1.1 bitcoin bet amid worries over risk
3Oil rises on expectation that Iranian supply won't return soon
4Biden supply-chain 'strike force' to target China on trade
5FX volatility at Feb 2020 lows with dollar gaining slightly

HOT NEWS