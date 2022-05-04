France's Socialists and hard-left LFI agree alliance in principle for June parliament vote

"We can and will beat Emmanuel Macron and we can do it with a majority to govern for a radical programme, Quatennens said.

The deal struck by negotiators still needs to be approved by the Socialist Party's national committee.

LFI earlier made similar deals with the French Greens and the Communists, creating a united front under the leadership of hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon.

Melenchon has said he wants to be prime minister in the next government and hopes to deprive newly re-elected President Emmanuel Macron of a majority in parliament in the June 12-19 vote and block his pro-business agenda..

The pro-European Socialists had been the main holdouts after days of negotiations at the headquarters of the eurosceptic Melenchon's party.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Michel Rose, writing by GV De Clercq; Editing by Ingrid Melander)