Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

France's Socialists and hard-left LFI agree alliance in principle for June parliament vote

05/04/2022 | 02:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: French member of parliament of the leftist La France Insoumise (LFI) party Adrien Quatennens speaks during a session of questions to the Government at the French National Assembly in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - France's Socialist party and the hard-left La France Insoumise (LFI) party have reached an agreement in principle to form an alliance for the June parliament vote, LFI politician Adrien Quatennens said on Franceinfo radio.

"We can and will beat Emmanuel Macron and we can do it with a majority to govern for a radical programme, Quatennens said.

The deal struck by negotiators still needs to be approved by the Socialist Party's national committee.

LFI earlier made similar deals with the French Greens and the Communists, creating a united front under the leadership of hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon.

Melenchon has said he wants to be prime minister in the next government and hopes to deprive newly re-elected President Emmanuel Macron of a majority in parliament in the June 12-19 vote and block his pro-business agenda..

The pro-European Socialists had been the main holdouts after days of negotiations at the headquarters of the eurosceptic Melenchon's party.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Michel Rose, writing by GV De Clercq; Editing by Ingrid Melander)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:02aFinnish insurer Sampo's quarterly earnings beat forecasts
RE
03:01aEquinor posts record $18 billion profit as gas prices soar in Europe
RE
03:00aUN chief backs Nigeria's integration of insurgents, calls it key to peace
RE
03:00aEU to ban three Russian state-owned broadcasters - von der Leyen
RE
02:58aPakistan's new cenbank governor Murtaza Syed is former deputy governor
RE
02:56aFrance's Socialists and hard-left LFI agree alliance in principle for June parliament vote
RE
02:55aAustralia shares end choppy session lower ahead of U.S. Fed meet outcome
RE
02:53aMARKETMIND : 1%, 2%, 3%..
RE
02:51aRyanair load factor tops 90% for first time since COVID-19 began
RE
02:50aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Australia's ANZ sees bigger margins on rising rates, cash profit grows
2Starbucks misses sales estimates on China COVID curbs, suspends guidanc..
3Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Consolidated profit at EUR 442 millio..
4TeamViewer AG: Q1 2022: TeamViewer continues growth trajectory fueled b..
5Equinor posts record $18 billion profit as gas prices soar in Europe

HOT NEWS