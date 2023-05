France's Triet wins Cannes' Palme d'Or for 'Anatomy of a Fall'

BERLIN (Reuters) - French director Justine Triet won the 2023 Cannes Film Festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or, on Saturday for her courtroom drama "Anatomy of a Fall".

Triet becomes the third female director to have won the prestigious prize. (Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Jan Harvey)