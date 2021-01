By Maria Martinez



France's unemployment rate in the fourth quarter fell 2.7% over the previous quarter, the country's Ministry of Labour said Wednesday.

In the fourth quarter, a total of 3.306 million job seekers in metropolitan France registered with Pole emploi, a French governmental agency that logs unemployed people.

On year, however, the unemployment rate rose 8.1% in 4Q.

