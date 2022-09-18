Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

France's far right to oppose Macron's pension reform, Le Pen warns

09/18/2022 | 10:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The opening session of the French National Assembly in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French far-right Rassemblement National leader Marine Le Pen said on Sunday that her party will vote against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms and against the 2023 budget.

"We will oppose Emmanuel Macron's pension reform plans that are unfair and will divide (the country)," Le Pen told a party meeting in Cap d'Agde in southern France.

Macron wants to start implementing the reforms, which mainly consist of a progressive rise to 65 of the legal retirement age, next summer.

France's far right scored a historic success in legislative elections in June, increasing its lawmakers to 89, from eight in the previous legislature, and cementing the party's rise from fringe to mainstream opposition.

With the June election, the Rassemblement National has become the second biggest party in parliament, denying Macron's centrists the absolute majority that would have helped ease through his reforms.

The 2023 budget is due to be debated in coming weeks.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:24aFrance's far right to oppose Macron's pension reform, Le Pen warns
RE
10:12aIMF to work with international community to support flood-hit Pakistan
RE
10:03aBiden declares emergency for Puerto Rico due to Tropical Storm Fiona
RE
09:59aSaudi Arabia confirms one-year extension of $3 billion deposit - Pakistan central bank
RE
09:43aFactbox-Plans for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Monday
RE
09:11aSaudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to miss Queen's funeral - source
RE
09:08aHOT CORE : Canada may need a recession to cool down inflation
RE
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-As markets churn, investors hide in cash despite surging inflation
RE
08:56aHungary to meet all commitments made to unlock EU funds -minister
RE
08:47aCanadian pension fund OTPP to buy 30% stake in India's Mahindra renewables assets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia has likely extended locations it is prepared to strike, UK says
2Loop Energy says new hydrogen fuel cell more efficient than diesel engi..
3UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE: IN LAST SEVEN DAYS, RUSSIA HAS INCREA…
4Earthquake again shakes Taiwan's capital Taipei
5UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE: RUSSIA HAS LAUNCHED SEVERAL THOUSAND…

HOT NEWS