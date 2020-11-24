France's new coronavirus cases, hospital numbers drop sharply

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus
infections and the number of people in hospital with the virus
in France dropped sharply as a national lockdown went into its
fourth week.
The health ministry reported the number of new cases rose by
9,155 to 2.15 million on Tuesday, compared with 4,452 on Monday
- when numbers are usually low due to weekend reporting lags -
and compared with 45,522 last Tuesday.
The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 fell by 859
to 30,622, the sharpest drop since the start of the lockdown on
Oct 30 and the number of people in intensive care dropped by 165
to 4,289.
Both series have been falling almost without interruption
for 11 days.
France also reported 1,005 new deaths from coronavirus,
pushing the total above 50,000 for the first time at 50,237.
The tally included 454 deaths in hospital over the past 24
hours and 551 in retirement homes over several days. It reported
500 hospital deaths on Monday.
French President Emmanuel Macron will speak to the country
at 8 p.m. (1900 GMT) and is expected to announce some loosening
of lockdown regulations in response to the falling infection
rates.
