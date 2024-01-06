January 06, 2024 at 11:30 am EST

PARIS (Reuters) - France's foreign minister said on Saturday that she had told her Iranian counterpart that the risk of a Middle East regional conflagration had never been greater and that Tehran and its proxies needed to end their destabilising activities.

"Iran and its associates must immediately stop their destabilising actions," Catherine Colonna said on social media X after speaking with Hossein Amirabdollahian.

"No one would gain from escalation."

