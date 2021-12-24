France says COVID tests needed for trips to its overseas territories

PARIS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - France said on Friday that
negative COVID tests will be required to travel to its overseas
territories, as the government tightens controls to battle
against a fifth wave of the virus.
The new measure will take effect on Dec. 28 and affect
travellers both from mainland France and abroad, said the French
government.
France's overseas territories include Guadeloupe,
Martinique, French Guiana, La Reunion island, and New Caledonia,
which often depend heavily on tourists coming over from mainland
France for their local economies.
The French Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe
have been hit by protests over the last month, partly sparked by
anger over COVID protocols.
