Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

France says Iran diplomat was summoned over country's attitude

12/13/2022 | 09:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS (Reuters) - France's foreign minister said on Tuesday Iran's charge d'affaires had previously been summoned over the country's role in Ukraine, crackdowns on protesters at home and the treatment of seven French nationals, currently in custody.

(This story has been corrected to say that the diplomat was previously summoned, not will be summoned, after an official statement correction from the minister.)

(Reporting by John Irish, writing by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
09:08aTraders boost bets on Fed rate-hike slowdown early next year
RE
09:06aCyprus watchdog to extend FTX EU licence suspension
RE
09:03aU.S. November Consumer Prices Increase 7.1% From Year Earlier -- Update
DJ
09:01aFrance says Iran diplomat was summoned over country's attitude
RE
08:59aNov U.S. CPI cools down, spelling relief for markets
RE
08:58aModerna, Merck cancer vaccine combo cuts melanoma recurrence by 44%
RE
08:51aFloods kill at least 50 in Congolese capital
RE
08:48aU.S. November Consumer Prices Increase 7.1% From Year Earlier
DJ
08:48aLDI fund turmoil prompts first stress test for non-banks
RE
08:44aQatar's Q3 surplus soars on higher oil and gas revenue
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Sam Bankman-Fried's sudden turn from white knight to detainee
2Futures rise ahead of CPI report, Fed rate decision
3Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Lufthansa Group raises earnings forecast for 202..
4Berkshire Hathaway sells $34.4 million worth of shares in China's BYD
5Futures jump as CPI data eases jitters over interest rates

HOT NEWS