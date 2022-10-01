France says it firmly denies reports of French army involvement after Burkina Faso coup
10/01/2022 | 11:24am EDT
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - France's army has had no involvement in recent events in Burkina Faso, the French embassy in Ouagadougou said on Saturday, a day after President Paul-Henri Damiba was declared ousted in a coup.
The embassy said it was issuing its statement in response to reports circulating on social media.
(Reporting by Anne Mimault,; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Gareth Jones)