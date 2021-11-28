Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

France says it will not be held hostage by British politics on migration

11/28/2021 | 12:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - France is ready for a serious discussion with Britain on issues relating to illegal migration, but will not be held hostage to London's domestic politics, the country's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

Speaking after a meeting with his German, Belgian and Dutch counterparts on Sunday, Darmanin said Britain had to assume responsibility by making itself less economically attractive for illegal migrants.

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency had agreed on Sunday to provide a plane from Dec. 1 to monitor France's northern coastline, he added. (Reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro; writing by John Irish; editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:00pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : New study shows Accra generates one-third of Ghana's GDP
PU
12:36pFrance says it will not be held hostage by British politics on migration
RE
12:21pDelta flight from South Africa to Atlanta diverted to Boston for "technical specifications"
RE
12:06pJordan's draft 2022 budget forecasts $15 bln in state spending
RE
12:02pFrance says it will not be held hostage by British politics on migration
RE
11:50aFrench interior minister says frontex to provide plane from dec. 1 to monitor french shoreline
RE
11:49aFrench interior minister says we won't be held hostage by britain's domestic politics
RE
11:47aPressure mounts for more curbs in Germany as Omicron spreads
RE
11:47aFrench interior minister says britain must be responsible and make country less attractive for migrants
RE
11:46aDisney's 'Encanto' Leads Muted Thanksgiving Box Office, 'House of Gucci' Lands Impressive Debut
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cyber Monday AirPods Deals 2021: Top Apple Wireless AirPods Savings Ran..
2Best Cyber Monday Tools Deals (2021): Top Cordless Power Tools, Tool Bo..
3Members of AMC Stubs and Investor Connect to Receive an Exclusive SPIDE..
4Caribbean Princess Welcomes Guests Back Onboard for a Season of Cruises..
5Best Fitbit Sense Cyber Monday Deals 2021: Health Smartwatch Deals Publ..

HOT NEWS