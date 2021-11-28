France says it will not be held hostage by British politics on migration

(Adds details, context)
CALAIS, France, Nov 28 (Reuters) - France is ready for a
serious discussion with Britain on issues relating to illegal
migration, but will not be held hostage to London's domestic
politics, the country's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.
The two countries are already at loggerheads over
post-Brexit trading rules and fishing rights and last week
relations soured further after 27 people died trying to cross
the Channel.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote to President
Emmanuel Macron setting out five steps the two countries could
take to deter migrants from making the perilous journey. One of
those - sending illegal migrants back to France - particularly
angered Paris.
France responded by cancelling an invitation to British
Interior Minister Priti Patel to attend a meeting on Sunday with
European counterparts to discuss the issue after Johnson
published the letter on Twitter.
"Britain left Europe, but not the World. We need to work
seriously on these questions ... without being held hostage by
domestic British politics," Darmanin told reporters after
meeting his Belgian, German and Dutch counterparts in Calais.
He added that London's tone in private was not the same as
in public.
France had been handling the issue of illegal migration to
Britain for 25 years and it was now time London woke up,
Darmanin said.
"If migrants are coming to Calais, Dunkirk or northern
France, it's because they are attracted by England, especially
the labour market which means you can work in England without
any identification," he said.
"Britain must take its responsibility and limit its economic
attractiveness."
Britain needs France's cooperation to curb the flow of
migrants escaping war and poverty over the English Channel from
Europe, health minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday, defending
Johnson's letter.
Little was agreed at Sunday's meeting with his European
partners beyond further cooperation between police, but the
European Border and Coast Guard Agency agreed to provide a plane
from Dec. 1 to monitor France's northern coastline, Darmanin
added.
