France says requires negative Covid test for China arrivals

(Alliance News) - France said on Friday it would require travellers arriving from China to show a negative Covid-19 test, following similar moves by Italy and Spain.

Given the rapid rise in coronavirus infections in China, France will now require travellers boarding a flight from China to show a negative Covid test fewer than 48 hours old with their boarding pass, with random tests carried out on passengers on arrival.

Positive tests will be sequenced to check for new variants, the government said.

source: AFP

