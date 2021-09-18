France says to work with India to promote multilateral order

PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - France's foreign affairs minister
agreed with his Indian counterpart to work on a programme to
promote "a truly multilateral international order," the French
foreign ministry said on Saturday.
Jean-Yves Le Drian and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also agreed
during a call to deepen their strategic partnership, "based on a
relationship of political trust between two great sovereign
nations of the Indo-Pacific," the ministry said in a statement.
France on Friday recalled its ambassadors from the United
States and Australia after Canberra ditched a
multi-billion-dollar order for French submarines in favour of a
partnership with Washington and London in the Indo-Pacific
region.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Louise Heavens)