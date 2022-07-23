France tells Iran it's disappointed at lack of progress over nuclear talks - Elysee Palace

PARIS, July 23 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron
expressed his disappointment to his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim
Raisi at the lack of progress over talks on the 2015 nuclear
agreement, the Elysee Palace said in a statement on Saturday.
In June, Iran began removing essentially all the agency's
monitoring equipment, installed under its 2015 nuclear deal with
world powers.
Macron also urged the liberation of four French citizens
that he said were "held arbitrarily" in Iran.
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain
Editing by Marguerita Choy)