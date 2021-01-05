France to cull 600,000 poultry to stem bird flu

PARIS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - France is to cull around 600,000
poultry birds as it tries to contain an avian influenza virus
that is spreading among duck flocks in the southwest of the
country, the farm ministry said on Tuesday.
France is among European countries to have reported highly
contagious strains of bird flu late last year, leading to mass
culls as authorities try to limit transmission from wild birds
to farm flocks.
France has already slaughtered around 200,000 poultry and
plans to cull a further 400,000 birds, a farm ministry official
said.
The culls include flocks where outbreaks occurred, as well
as preventive slaughtering of birds in surrounding areas.
As of Jan. 1, France had confirmed 61 outbreaks of the H5N8
virus, of which 48 were in the southwestern Landes region, the
farm ministry said in an earlier website update.
The Landes is part of a duck breeding zone that supplies the
foie gras industry.
In other regions, the spread of the virus appeared to be
under control, the ministry added.
The H5N8 strain of bird flu is not known to be transmissible
to humans.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Barbara Lewis)