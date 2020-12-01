France to 'deter' skiers searching for resorts still open abroad

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - France will put restrictions on
people travelling abroad to find ski resorts not subject to
COVID-19 shutdowns this Christmas, French President Emmanuel
Macron said on Tuesday.
"If there are countries, within or outside the EU, that keep
their ski resorts open, we'll put in place control measures to
deter our citizens from going to areas where we think there is a
risk of infection," Macron told a news conference.
"We also want to avoid creating an unbalanced situation with
resorts in France, Italy and Germany likely to close while
others open," he said after meeting with Belgian Prime Minister
Alexander de Croo.
"So yes, we'll put in place restrictive and dissuasive
measures", Macron said, adding these will be "fine-tuned in the
coming days".
European countries have struggled to act in unison on the
topic, with billions of euros at stake for some countries as
well as tens of thousands of seasonal jobs.
France, joined by Italy and Germany, is keeping resorts open
but ski lifts closed at Christmas.
But Switzerland, which is not a member of the EU, has
allowed its resorts to start opening and does not plan to close
them, despite a relatively high number of deaths nationally
related to the coronavirus.
EU member Austria, under a national lockdown that ends on
Dec. 7, is heading towards a reopening of resorts before
Christmas.
During the first wave of infections last season, some ski
centres became breeding grounds for the coronavirus,
accelerating its spread across Europe.
(Reporting by Henri-Pierre Andre in Paris and Francois Murphy
in Vienna; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by)