Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

France to face early heat wave from Wednesday - state forecaster

06/12/2022 | 11:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Power-generating windmill turbines and the church of Noreuil village are pictured during sunset at a wind park near Cambrai

PARIS (Reuters) - An early heat wave is expected to hit France this week, the state forecaster Meteo France said on Sunday, with temperatures reaching up to 38 Celsius (100 Fahrenheit) in the south.

The heat wave will affect the southern part of the country first, although how far it will spread to the north is uncertain, Meteo France said.

Temperatures could reach 35 to 38 degrees Celsius from the middle of the week until the weekend, and are not expected to drop below 20 degrees, the meteorological service predicted.

Meteo France said this year's heat wave is set to arrive unusually early, with temperatures predicted seen normally at the height of summer.

This is due to a low-pressure system located between the Azores islands and Madeira in the Atlantic, which favours the uprising of warm air over Western Europe.

The state forecaster said it expected the peak of the heat wave in France to take place between Thursday and Saturday.

Neighbouring Spain is currently experiencing in the hottest pre-summer heatwave for at least 20 years.

Temperatures reached 40C (104 Fahrenheit) in the Guadalquivir valley in Seville and the nearby city of Cordoba on Saturday, the national meteorological office AEMET said.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:19pGun reform plan in U.S. Senate draws key Republican support
RE
11:57aFrance to face early heat wave from Wednesday - state forecaster
RE
11:57aBipartisan U.S. Senate group unveils framework on gun safety reform
RE
11:29aBOX OFFICE : 'Jurassic World Dominion' Scores Sizzling $143 Million Debut, 'Top Gun: Maverick' Stays Strong With $50 Million
RE
11:11aNATO chief says Turkey's concerns are legitimate
RE
11:07aIsrael to boost building starts in bid to rein in soaring housing costs
RE
11:04aItalian far-right leader Meloni eyes breakthrough in mayoral votes
RE
11:03aN.Korea fires multiple artillery shots, S.Korea says
RE
11:01aSouth African trade unions sign wage deal with miner Sibanye
RE
10:50aItalian far-right leader Meloni eyes breakthrough in mayoral votes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi Telecom shares rise on $8 billion capital increase proposal
2Taiwan's CPC buys first crude with carbon offset from SOCAR
3Rogers Communications' executive Loretta Rogers dies at the age of 83
4Aviva : global websites
5BOC Aviation : HSBC 16th Annual Transport & Logistics Conference

HOT NEWS