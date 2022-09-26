France to halt fossil fuel export guarantees next year

PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The French government will
stop providing export finance guarantees for all fossil fuel
projects from next year, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on
Monday.
In 2020, the government committed to stop providing state
export guarantees to projects involving coal and dirty forms of
oil such as shale from 2021, followed by all types of oil from
2025 and gas from 2035.
At the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow last
year, the government joined an international agreement to end
public funding for some fossil fuel projects from the end of
2022.
Enacting that commitment, the 2023 budget bill presented on
Monday says that export guarantees will no longer be given from
January for all upstream and downstream fossil fuel projects.
"France will give no more export guarantees for any fossil
fuel projects from exploration to refining and including
transport," Le Maire said as he presented the bill.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas, Editing by Louise Heavens)