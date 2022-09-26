Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

France to halt fossil fuel export guarantees next year

09/26/2022 | 07:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The French government will stop providing export finance guarantees for all fossil fuel projects from next year, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

In 2020, the government committed to stop providing state export guarantees to projects involving coal and dirty forms of oil such as shale from 2021, followed by all types of oil from 2025 and gas from 2035.

At the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow last year, the government joined an international agreement to end public funding for some fossil fuel projects from the end of 2022.

Enacting that commitment, the 2023 budget bill presented on Monday says that export guarantees will no longer be given from January for all upstream and downstream fossil fuel projects.

"France will give no more export guarantees for any fossil fuel projects from exploration to refining and including transport," Le Maire said as he presented the bill. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.92% 85.42 Delayed Quote.15.96%
WTI -1.93% 78.153 Delayed Quote.5.25%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:46aUK regulators to consult public on scrapping banker bonus cap
RE
07:41aFrance to halt fossil fuel export guarantees next year
RE
07:41aModest rate hikes seen for Nigeria, Kenya; Ghana to hold
RE
07:40aTSX futures fall as growth angst weighs on commodities
RE
07:38aHeavy rainfall triggers black pod outbreaks in Ivorian cocoa farms
RE
07:37aIn Syrian north, women protest over death of Iran's Amini
RE
07:32aImmigration needs to be controlled in way that works for UK -PM's spokesman
RE
07:31aUK short-dated gilts extend slump, yields highest since 2008
RE
07:30aUK LABOUR FINANCE POLICY CHIEF REEVES : There can be no return to…
RE
07:30aScotiabank names Scott Thomson as chief executive officer
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Unilever's soap opera: M&A, Nelson Peltz, CEO to retire
2China's yuan hits 28-month low despite fresh policy step, nears daily d..
3Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with..
4Shares in French TV company M6 soar on takeover offers
5Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Aveva, BP pc, Costco, Fedex...

HOT NEWS