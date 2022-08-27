France to keep curbing hikes in households' energy costs

PARIS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The French government plans to
continue to work to curtail the effect of rising energy prices
on households next year, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said in
remarks published on Saturday.
"We will maintain measures to soften the rise in energy
prices and we will take specific measures to assist the most
vulnerable," Borne said in an interview with the French daily Le
Parisien.
"French people can be reassured, we won't allow energy
prices to skyrocket," added Borne.
Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire earlier on Saturday told
French television channel BFM that increases in electricity
prices next year would be limited.
French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier this week that
there were "tough months ahead" while his government warned of
energy price rises as the war in Ukraine grinds on.
In the coming weeks the French government will have to
decide whether to renew price caps on electricity and gas that
expire at the end of the year, and whether to maintain a fuel
rebate. These two measures have helped keep French inflation
lower than many European peers but weigh heavily on public
finances.
A government spokesman said last week that France could not
hold on to energy price caps to help households forever.
France has committed to capping an increase in regulated
electricity costs at 4% until the end of the year.
