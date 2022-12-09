Advanced search
France to offer young people free condoms in 2023

12/09/2022 | 05:46pm EST
STORY: French pharmacies will soon offer

free condoms to young adults

Location: Nice, France

It comes after the country saw

a rise in sexually transmitted diseases

among young people in 2022

The initiative will start on January 1

but it only applies to those aged 18 to 25

Some feel that the age limit should be expanded

(Mariila Martiniani, Pharmacist)

"I think it's a good step. Though condoms were free with a prescription, that didn't work very well, doctors don't prescribe them much. But what will younger people do? For sure, 18 to 25 year olds don't have much money but I think younger people have even less so it would be good to expand it a bit."


HOT NEWS