France to provide defensive military equipment to Ukraine - army spokesman
02/26/2022 | 04:33am EST
PARIS (Reuters) - France has decided to send defensive military equipment to Ukraine to support the country against Russia's invasion, a French army spokesman said on Saturday, adding that the issue of sending offensive arms was still under consideration.
"You can imagine that shipping the equipment is complicated at the moment", a spokesman for the French army's Chief of Staff told reporters at a briefing.
(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Gareth Jones)