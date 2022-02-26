Log in
France to provide defensive military equipment to Ukraine - army spokesman

02/26/2022 | 04:33am EST
PARIS (Reuters) - France has decided to send defensive military equipment to Ukraine to support the country against Russia's invasion, a French army spokesman said on Saturday, adding that the issue of sending offensive arms was still under consideration.

"You can imagine that shipping the equipment is complicated at the moment", a spokesman for the French army's Chief of Staff told reporters at a briefing.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
